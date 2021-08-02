Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maël

Maison&Objet — 003

Maël
Maël
  • Save
Download color palette

Parts extracts from the homepage made for Maison&Objet's tender to win the complete website redesign.

Role : AD
Year : 2019

Thanks! ✌️

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Maël
Maël
I make design for digital

More by Maël

View profile
    • Like