Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Imran Anwar

Magic Moves - The Instructor

Imran Anwar
Imran Anwar
  • Save
Magic Moves - The Instructor dashboard imrananwar illustrator logo design ui dancing instructor web application
Download color palette

A web based Instructor app design, please feel free for your next project.

Imran Anwar
Imran Anwar

More by Imran Anwar

View profile
    • Like