Amol Vyavaharkar

#009 - Music Player

Amol Vyavaharkar
Amol Vyavaharkar
#009 - Music Player
Design a music player. Consider the controls, placements, imagery such as the artist or album cover, etc. Also, consider the device type that's playing the music. A dashboard in a tourbus, a smartwatch, or via a web browser. Each deveice type will have different requirements, features, and restrictions to consider.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Amol Vyavaharkar
Amol Vyavaharkar

