M & S Logo ( Batik Logo Style ) by Dhanny Purba

M & S Logo ( Batik Logo Style )
I apply the concept of batik to this Logo. The logo, which is based on the letters M and S, if rotated 180 degrees will remain the same shape. One of my favorite logos with a slightly difficult concept. This logo is suitable for batik entrepreneurs to use in their business. Thank you

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
