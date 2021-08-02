Rebecca Gardner

Jewellery Brand Business Card Mockup

Jewellery Brand Business Card Mockup brand guidelines cornwall brand style logo design business card design coast minimalist jewelry store jewelry brand jewellery brand jewellery store business card logo illustration vector branding brand design adobe photoshop design adobe illustrator
I recently redesigned the branding for South Coast Jewellery, a beaded jewellery store on Etsy. This is the mockup of the business cards I designed for the project.

Font - Fenwick

As usual, any tips/suggestions would be appreciated! I am trying to build my portfolio so I will also do free branding/illustration projects for a limited time. Contact me if you are interested!

