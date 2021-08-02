Jewellery Brand Business Card Mockup

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I recently redesigned the branding for South Coast Jewellery, a beaded jewellery store on Etsy. This is the mockup of the business cards I designed for the project.
Font - Fenwick
As usual, any tips/suggestions would be appreciated! I am trying to build my portfolio so I will also do free branding/illustration projects for a limited time. Contact me if you are interested!