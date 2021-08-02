Space Cadet Ventures Brand Identity

When creating the branding for Space Cadet Ventures we analyzed how the brand feels through various graphic materials. Our goal was to see the different ways in which we could scale the brand while still having a clear distinction of their identity.

At HOLOGRAPHIK® we build website experiences with a strong focus on interactive design and functionality. We pride ourselves on our knowledge of brands, knowledge which we gain by thoroughly researching our client’s company, their competitors and the industry.

