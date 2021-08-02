rokibsdesign

letter H + volt icon in negative space

rokibsdesign
rokibsdesign
Hire Me
  • Save
letter H + volt icon in negative space logo app flat brand identity creative o p q r s t u v w x y z a b c d e f g h i j k l m n logotype modern logo colorful negative space logo logo concept energy logo volt h letter logo logo design lettermark
Download color palette

Love to share new logo design project, combination of uppercase letter H & volt icon in negative space!
Hope you enjoy this logo design. Let me know your opinion about the logomark!

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
rokibsdesign@gmail.com |
WhatsApp: +8801853421106
Skype: rokibsdesign

Thank You.

----
Follow me on
behance

rokibsdesign
rokibsdesign
Freelance Logo & Brand Identity Designer 🔹
Hire Me

More by rokibsdesign

View profile
    • Like