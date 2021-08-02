Stay safe in the internet space and enjoying online freedom. Browsec will help you with that, I use it myself.

💻 🌎

I created these illustrations for a VPN service last year. My task was to draw illustrations for different browsers and operating systems, which on the one hand will be similar, on the other hand will be various.

My idea was to create a universal illustration with composition preservation, but change the character and interior elements. This should change the details, style and color and giving a link to the browser or operating system. For example, a girl with red hair, smooth lines, a fiery cat remind us of a Firefox browser.

Now this work does not show my skill enough, but it still remains quite fresh.

Hope you like this project!

See the full project on Behance

—

Follow me on Dribbble | Instagram | Behance for more fun

Open for new projects — just email me

13chrisart@gmail.com