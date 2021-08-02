tumwebaze kharim

Mr vintage Ug (uganda)

tumwebaze kharim
tumwebaze kharim
  • Save
Mr vintage Ug (uganda) branding branding design graphic design design logo
Download color palette

Inspired by retro style logos with an element of elegance while still paying homage to Uganda through our Ugandan Kob

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
tumwebaze kharim
tumwebaze kharim

More by tumwebaze kharim

View profile
    • Like