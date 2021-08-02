Dmytro Osadchyi

CRM system

CRM system
Hi Guys,
This is my design for CRM System. How about you ?
Let me know your feedback.
Don't forget to Like ❤ it :)
Thank you!!!
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
