Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lazarev.
Lazarev. team

Dark-themed Product Page | Lazarev.

Lazarev.
Lazarev. team
Lazarev. for Lazarev. team
Hire Us
  • Save
Dark-themed Product Page | Lazarev. app minimal presentation promo home page mobile cooking eat tech oven gallery product page product 3d ecommerce clean adaptive web ux ui
Download color palette

Monday, guys! Time to get ready for a hard week!
We're back with Brava - an oven that turns your everyday food into the food of heaven.

The primary goal of the website is to capture cooking lovers and guide them to checkout. One of our many solutions was designing an instantly noticeable CTA button available from everywhere.

And our trivial thing goes..
Website | Facebook | Instagram
_______________________________________________

We're open to new projects, leave a message!
hello@lazarev.agency

Lazarev. team
Lazarev. team
Digital Product Design Agency
Hire Us

More by Lazarev. team

View profile
    • Like