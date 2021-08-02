Mostafa Yousry

AICEI Welding - LOGO

Mostafa Yousry
Mostafa Yousry
  • Save
AICEI Welding - LOGO identity design element graphic design logo branding
Download color palette

An industerial logo for welding company

You can check other designs here :
Behance - Instagram - Fiverr

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Mostafa Yousry
Mostafa Yousry

More by Mostafa Yousry

View profile
    • Like