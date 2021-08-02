Ambika S

SheIsTechie Portfolio - Landing section design

SheIsTechie Portfolio - Landing section design
This is landing section for my personal portfolio, that grainy texture used as background on few elements here are noise texture plugin from figma and it looks quite well!

More pages are yet to come, landing section got some shape and after going through many inspiration sites.

Stay tuned for more design snippets of the portfolio!

Aug 2, 2021
