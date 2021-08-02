Mbangoon - Agency Landing Page

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Guys!
This is my other design concept. Its about Agency Landing Page and the brand name is Mbangoon. Hope you enjoy it!
great to hear your feedback :)
Love this shot if you like it or you can press 'L'
Connect with me on:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dimaseza/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dimas_imameza/
---------------------------------------
Wanna collaborate with our studio?
Email: ma.trikstd@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ma.triksstudio/
Thank you!