Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dimas Imameza
Matriks Studio

Mbangoon - Agency Landing Page

Dimas Imameza
Matriks Studio
Dimas Imameza for Matriks Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Mbangoon - Agency Landing Page offer product design website web uiux ui design ux ui minimal layout landing page interface concept real estate app design clean minimalist home property
Mbangoon - Agency Landing Page offer product design website web uiux ui design ux ui minimal layout landing page interface concept real estate app design clean minimalist home property
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble 1.png
  2. Landing Page version 5.png

Hello Guys!
This is my other design concept. Its about Agency Landing Page and the brand name is Mbangoon. Hope you enjoy it!
great to hear your feedback :)

Love this shot if you like it or you can press 'L'

Connect with me on:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dimaseza/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dimas_imameza/

---------------------------------------

Wanna collaborate with our studio?
Email: ma.trikstd@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ma.triksstudio/

Thank you!

Matriks Studio
Matriks Studio
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Matriks Studio

View profile
    • Like