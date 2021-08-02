Shoplon’s light theme components | E-commerce UI Kit

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
What’s up, folks? 🙌
I’m back after a long while! I’m so excited to share with you how the Shoplon kit is going. Follow me on Instagram to get the latest news for this. You’ll be surprised! ✨
Here’s my new shot, a sneak-peek of Shoplon’s light theme components.
If you have any questions/feedback please write them in the comments below. I’d really appreciate it!
Thanks for your support. 🍻❤️
The kit is almost done! Stay tuned! 🚀
__
👋 Available for new projects. Let's chat! 🦚 Info@piqo.design
Our Figma community:
https://Piqo.design/figma
🔥 Download my latest UI Kit:
https://gumroad.com/piqodesign
__
Follow Piqo Design:
Our Marketplace | Gumroad | IG | BE | TW