Bacod - Magazine Template

Bacod - Magazine Template
Bacod - Magazine Template is modern and powerful template for any company, organization, or any other institutions that needs a clean, elegant and professional template for your promotional campaign.

This template perfect for business company, newsletter, photographers, agency, architects, or any project which suitable with your promotion.

FEATURE :

30 Pages Layout
A4 Paper Size
Letter Paper Size
Paragraph Styles
Master Pages
Automatic Page Numbering
Organized Layer
Free Fonts Used
300 DPI Optimized
Print Ready with Bleed
Very Easy to Customize
File Information Included

Download here for 20$:
https://crmrkt.com/4JldR1

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
