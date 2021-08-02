Just an apple in orchard

Hey you guys, Namaste!

Are you guys also fond of Extra-terrestrial beings and their theories? or is it just me? Haha, I recently saw a 1997 movie "Contact". "Contact" is an American science fiction film directed by Robert Zemeckis and adapted from Carl Sagan's 1985 novel. I suggest you watch that wonderful ahead of time movie!

The quote in Illustration says, "The earth is not alone, it is not like a single apple on a tree; there are many apples on the tree, and there are many trees in the orchard." It is really deep!! I had lot of fun during this line art! I hope you enjoy it too.

Much thanks to you folks for your adoration and support, Have a great start of the week y'll.