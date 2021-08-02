Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zøra

Zaborona — Mobile Screens

Zaborona — Mobile Screens web digital magazine news site ux mobile website mobile screen interface design graphic design mobile ui illustration ui
Illustrative concept for Zaborona — an independent publication about social trends and culture in Ukraine and Russia.

Font: Cako

Illustrator & Art Director

