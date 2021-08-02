Angkringan Coffee Logo (A+C) by Dhanny Purba

Dhanny Purba

The Angkringan Kopi logo describes a coffee place that is relaxed, comfortable, and has a street feel. The logo is designed very simply so that it is easy for everyone to remember and has the A + C characteristic, namely Angkringan Coffee, which is on the handle of the teapot and the teapot itself.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
