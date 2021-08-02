Online Learning - Dashboard Design

Become the best version of yourself!

This is a true statement nowadays as knowledge matters and those who are eager for growth should care about improving themselves. At Outcrowd we believe learning is a source of human progress.

The online education market is growing at an outstanding pace and this tendency won't change for sure!

Education platforms are using dashboards as they provide all necessary information in the most convenient way.

By the way, this is how to make a dashboard as a smart assistant and we’ve prepared some dashboard design useful tips.

What was your last online education course?