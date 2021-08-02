Vasyl
Neuralmind - App Concept dark light clean mobile after effects motion graphics animation brain neuralink design mind concept ui app
  1. Neuromind - App Concept.mp4
  2. Light Mode.png
  3. Dark Mode.png

Imagine, that there is an app, that can help you, to manage all processes in your body.
For instance: to control your emotions, look over daily activity statistics, share your thoughts and memories with another people, change body temperature, turn on autopilot mode or get notifications, when you are out of energy.

This concept is my imagination of this app. I hope you would like it.
Your ideas, wishes and any feedback is greatly appreciated!

