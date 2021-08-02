Asif Howlader🤖

Finta - FinTech Landing Page

Finta - FinTech Landing Page b2b stats transactions charts web services graphs debit card mobile banking credit card finance banking fintech website web design landing page clean design ux ui homepage
Starting this week with another idea of a banking website.
This is a recent concept of Finta - FinTech Landing Page.

Finta is like a connection between money and emotions.
It's a financial management web app that will help and support you with your financial managing problem, with a clean and clear flow layout everything will be easy to handle.

