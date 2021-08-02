🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Guys❤
Starting this week with another idea of a banking website.
This is a recent concept of Finta - FinTech Landing Page.
Finta is like a connection between money and emotions.
It's a financial management web app that will help and support you with your financial managing problem, with a clean and clear flow layout everything will be easy to handle.
I hope you the Shot! ❤️— Stay safe ✋
Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome🙂.
I am available for new projects!
Remote/Project Base/Full-time Position
Work Inquiries🔥: gfxgeeky@gmail.com
Instagram | UpLabs | Behance
