Khuzaima Haider

Hello Dribbble!

Khuzaima Haider
Khuzaima Haider
  • Save
Hello Dribbble! illustration illus motion graphics animation
Download color palette

Hi, dribbblers!
So happy to join the Dribbble family!

Big thanks to @Ahmed Iqbal for the invite :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Khuzaima Haider
Khuzaima Haider
Like