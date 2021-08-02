Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Amar Wadnere

Redesigning the Experience of Microsoft Word Editor Interface

Redesigning the Experience of Microsoft Word Editor Interface
Hey Fellow People,
I came up with an idea to redesign the user experience for the editor interface of the Microsoft Word. This particular interface helps the user to user friendly create the documents with lucrative tools and interactions.
The user can add GIF, YouTube videos, and much more to the document which when "played" gives some interactive user experience to the reader of the document.

