Romos | Creative Resume & CV Template By Websroad

This brilliant Romos resume template and cover letter feature a concise and modern design to highlight your skills, experience and accomplishments. It has a modern style timeline design to show your previous experience. We do our best to give you an impressively well-balanced aesthetically pleasing identity that will leave a lasting impression with your audience and will be easy for you to use anywhere you wish - Web or Print.
Features
+ Lyered File (PSD).
+ Fully Customizable and Editable
+ Organized layers
+ 300 DPI High Resolution
+ 100% Print Ready Format
+ 100% Text is editable
+ Professional & clean design
+ Free fonts used.
Fonts
+ https://www.dafont.com/azonix.font
+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Barlow
+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Roboto
The background mock-ups and photos are not included.
Hello Everyone! if you need any type of help, Please contact us at "info@websroad.com". Thanks