Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dede Dwiyansyah
Sobat.io

GetFit Onboarding Mobile App

Dede Dwiyansyah
Sobat.io
Dede Dwiyansyah for Sobat.io
Hire Us
  • Save
GetFit Onboarding Mobile App personalized uiux ux ui lifestyle health gym fit landing page onboarding mobile app graphic 3d pattern illustration minimal clean design
Download color palette

Heyya Y'all,

Here's my recent exploration about an app that offers tailored health and fitness program, according to your needs. It's been a fun way to explore lighting and pattern.

What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! 🙌

Any Type Of Query & Discussion: hello@sobat.io

Visit our website and follow us on Instagram

Sobat.io
Sobat.io
Hire Us

More by Sobat.io

View profile
    • Like