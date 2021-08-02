Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ari Darsan

Japri Mobile App

Ari Darsan
Ari Darsan
  • Save
Japri Mobile App 3d graphic design design company ui
Download color palette

Japri Corp or Jasa Prima Corporation is a multifunctional start-up platform that wants to be a solution for students in fulfilling their needs, and have noble purpose to empowerment many student to be entrepreneur.
The UI is final project from Glints Academy UI/UX Class, and deck presentation from UX research, user persona, usability testing can see here and prototyping here
All feedback is welcome

Contact me for any project
website: aridarsan.xyz
instagram: @ari_darsan

Thanks for attention

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Ari Darsan
Ari Darsan

More by Ari Darsan

View profile
    • Like