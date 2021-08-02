Japri Mobile App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Japri Corp or Jasa Prima Corporation is a multifunctional start-up platform that wants to be a solution for students in fulfilling their needs, and have noble purpose to empowerment many student to be entrepreneur.
The UI is final project from Glints Academy UI/UX Class, and deck presentation from UX research, user persona, usability testing can see here and prototyping here
All feedback is welcome
Contact me for any project
website: aridarsan.xyz
instagram: @ari_darsan
Thanks for attention