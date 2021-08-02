Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Happy Panda Coffee Logo by Dhanny Purba

Happy Panda Coffee Logo
The logo depicts a relaxed coffee shop concept, depicting women in pink. And pandas are cute animals and manage to portray a cute concept.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
