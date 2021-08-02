Vladimir Gruev
heartbeat

Web design: product page

Vladimir Gruev
heartbeat
Vladimir Gruev for heartbeat
Hire Us
  • Save
Web design: product page website web site web page web visual identity identity webdesign web design
Download color palette

Hey there!

I love surfing through Product Hunt and explore new product ideas. Recently I stumbled upon a communication solution that simplifies communication for modern remote teams.

Photo credit: Lena Smirnova

Looks awesome? We think so too. Come hang out with us at our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram so you don't miss any single update.

heartbeat
heartbeat
scalable visual foundation that will help you grow
Hire Us

More by heartbeat

View profile
    • Like