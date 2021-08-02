Maksim Stsiapanchuk

App for buy apartment

App for buy apartment platfotm map mobile ui house interface design motion motion graphics animation ux ui home buy sell mobile
A little less than 2 years ago, I was making a concept of a mobile application for buying houses. During these 2 years, my skills as a UI and UX have risen significantly, so I decided to redo my old works with the skills that I have now. I noticed quite a lot of differences in the old version, which I tried to fix in this one.

