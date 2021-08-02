Vladimir Pechonkin

Business cards for a flexible stone seller in brazil.

Business cards for a flexible stone seller in brazil.
  1. DW_Business_Cards_2.png
  2. business_card_mockup_2.png

This is such an original combination of blocks in corporate colors, logo and contact information, conveying an association with construction and an assortment of finishing materials for the interior and exterior of the building.

