NFT APP

NFT APP mobile design uiux ux ui app design app arts nft art nft
Hello Dribbblers,

Here's the NFT marketplace App exploration with some bright colors and gradients.

Tool Used: figma

Hope you like it...

Mention your thought in the comments! Feel free to share your views on this.

Press "L" if you like it.

Have an awesome idea? We will provide a quick analysis and free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

We are multi tasking, Want to see more?
UI/UX - https://dribbble.com/MindUIUX
Graphics - https://dribbble.com/MindGraphics

Contact us on
https://www.mindinventory.com/contact-us.php or email us on sales@mindinventory.com

thanks.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
