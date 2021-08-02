90s childhood nostalgia

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Illustrations inspired by growing up in the 90s and all the cool stuff I remember by this day (and I wish I would still own) 🌈 🛼 ✨
If you're curious about my creative process and how I stay inspired check out my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kiki_nordstrom_art/
For more creative content, behind the scenes and cool rewards (printables, prints and stickers) you can also support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/kikinordstrom?fan_landing=true