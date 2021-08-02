Kiki Nordstrom

90s childhood nostalgia

Kiki Nordstrom
Kiki Nordstrom
  • Save
90s childhood nostalgia growing up rollerskates character illustration portrait woman fashion jean jacket oldschool retro vintage childhood 80s 90s girl nature character ipad procreate ipadpro illustration
90s childhood nostalgia growing up rollerskates character illustration portrait woman fashion jean jacket oldschool retro vintage childhood 80s 90s girl nature character ipad procreate ipadpro illustration
90s childhood nostalgia growing up rollerskates character illustration portrait woman fashion jean jacket oldschool retro vintage childhood 80s 90s girl nature character ipad procreate ipadpro illustration
90s childhood nostalgia growing up rollerskates character illustration portrait woman fashion jean jacket oldschool retro vintage childhood 80s 90s girl nature character ipad procreate ipadpro illustration
90s childhood nostalgia growing up rollerskates character illustration portrait woman fashion jean jacket oldschool retro vintage childhood 80s 90s girl nature character ipad procreate ipadpro illustration
90s childhood nostalgia growing up rollerskates character illustration portrait woman fashion jean jacket oldschool retro vintage childhood 80s 90s girl nature character ipad procreate ipadpro illustration
90s childhood nostalgia growing up rollerskates character illustration portrait woman fashion jean jacket oldschool retro vintage childhood 80s 90s girl nature character ipad procreate ipadpro illustration
Download color palette
  1. Untitled_Artwork 202.jpg
  2. Untitled_Artwork 204.jpg
  3. Untitled_Artwork 202ca.jpg
  4. Untitled_Artwork 202da.jpg
  5. Untitled_Artwork 202ea.jpg
  6. Untitled_Artwork 202h.jpg
  7. Untitled_Artwork 202g.jpg

Illustrations inspired by growing up in the 90s and all the cool stuff I remember by this day (and I wish I would still own) 🌈 🛼 ✨

***

If you're curious about my creative process and how I stay inspired check out my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kiki_nordstrom_art/

For more creative content, behind the scenes and cool rewards (printables, prints and stickers) you can also support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/kikinordstrom?fan_landing=true

Kiki Nordstrom
Kiki Nordstrom
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kiki Nordstrom

View profile
    • Like