Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jannatul Ferdous

Orginfood Landing Page

Jannatul Ferdous
Jannatul Ferdous
  • Save
Orginfood Landing Page jannat-uiux food delivary landing page food order restaurant web landing page website design trending design website creative ui ux branding food clean popular shot top 2021 manu colorful delivary restaurant
Download color palette

Hello People

This is a landing page exploration of a Restaurant Web.

I hope you guys will like it 🧡& feel free to share your opinion.
Thank You.

For any query:
jannatulferdousekoli1@gmail.com

Linkedin | Behance

Jannatul Ferdous
Jannatul Ferdous

More by Jannatul Ferdous

View profile
    • Like