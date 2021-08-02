Meeting Apps

Silvia Alviani

Silvia Alviani
Silvia Alviani
Hello friends, I'm back again with a meeting application design that is being used a lot at the moment.

I hope you like it and I feel like I need your opinion for my future designs to be even better.

Thank you all :)

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Silvia Alviani
Silvia Alviani

