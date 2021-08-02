Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Karolina Olejniczak
Job Search App - It’s a match!

Hi Dribbblers! 👋

Looking for new job opportunities? Swipe left or right and find your perfect match! 💚

Here’s our new job search concept app that we recently created. Using it you can find job offers nearby, reject the ones that don't fit you and simply save the most attractive ones.

No doubt it turns searching for a job from a tedious process into fun!

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
