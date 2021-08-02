Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪
UI8

Node – NFT Marketplace 🤑

Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪
UI8
Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪ for UI8
Hire Us
  • Save
Node – NFT Marketplace 🤑 figma resource mockup nft nft marketplace marketplace crypto illustration 3d illustration 3d hero header dark mode dark theme landing page ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design
Node – NFT Marketplace 🤑 figma resource mockup nft nft marketplace marketplace crypto illustration 3d illustration 3d hero header dark mode dark theme landing page ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design
Node – NFT Marketplace 🤑 figma resource mockup nft nft marketplace marketplace crypto illustration 3d illustration 3d hero header dark mode dark theme landing page ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design
Node – NFT Marketplace 🤑 figma resource mockup nft nft marketplace marketplace crypto illustration 3d illustration 3d hero header dark mode dark theme landing page ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design
Node – NFT Marketplace 🤑 figma resource mockup nft nft marketplace marketplace crypto illustration 3d illustration 3d hero header dark mode dark theme landing page ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design
Node – NFT Marketplace 🤑 figma resource mockup nft nft marketplace marketplace crypto illustration 3d illustration 3d hero header dark mode dark theme landing page ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design
Node – NFT Marketplace 🤑 figma resource mockup nft nft marketplace marketplace crypto illustration 3d illustration 3d hero header dark mode dark theme landing page ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design
Download color palette
  1. node-landing page - large.mp4
  2. slide 03.png
  3. slide 02.png
  4. slide 06.png
  5. slide 04.png
  6. slide 08.png
  7. slide 05.png
  8. slide 01.png

Not only an iOS UI Kit, but we also created the SaaS landing page to help you ship your app faster.

Get Node - a crypto NFT marketplace iOS UI design kit for Figma, Sketch, and Adobe XD.

---
🔥 Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW

UI8
UI8
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by UI8

View profile
    • Like