Mind Palace App / Minds

Hi! It was two weeks of crunch coding, so we decided to upload something new today. And the next concept page of MakeSense App is Minds Dashboard.
Each user has his own Mind Palace — combination of Minds (high order information entity, kind of semantic folder), that contains notes, cores and relations. There are two types of Minds: private and team.
Users can contribute to Team minds and receive new contribution tiers, badges and awards that can be used to upgrade account.
Sense indicator and other stats shows your Mind Palace quality score and help to make it better.
👨🎨 Made with Figma.
💬 Font: Inter.
👁🗨 Icons: Feather Icons + Twemoji.
