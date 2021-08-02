Food & Drink Icon

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I was trying to find inspiration on Pinterest and accidentally found a unique icon I'm excited to quickly create a new type of icon with the same style
I combined lines and flat shapes to make the icons look more minimalistic
and I also added a shadow so that the white color on the icon looks quite clear