Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hendi Perkasa

Food & Drink Icon

Hendi Perkasa
Hendi Perkasa
  • Save
Food & Drink Icon illustrator website web drink food minimal vector ui logo illustration icon graphic design flat design branding app
Download color palette

I was trying to find inspiration on Pinterest and accidentally found a unique icon I'm excited to quickly create a new type of icon with the same style
I combined lines and flat shapes to make the icons look more minimalistic
and I also added a shadow so that the white color on the icon looks quite clear

Hendi Perkasa
Hendi Perkasa

More by Hendi Perkasa

View profile
    • Like