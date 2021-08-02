Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Muslim Reminders Logo by Dhanny Purba

This logo is intended for an Islamic da'wah account, namely Muslim Reminders.
The logo depicts a Muslim holding the hand of the other Muslim to lead him to the straight path. This is one of my favorite logos.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
