Muslim Reminders Logo by Dhanny Purba

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This logo is intended for an Islamic da'wah account, namely Muslim Reminders.
The logo depicts a Muslim holding the hand of the other Muslim to lead him to the straight path. This is one of my favorite logos.