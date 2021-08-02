News App UI

Knowing where to look for information is becoming more and more important. Digital newspapers play an essential role in this. With the following concept, you would be able to first select the topics that interest you, and then get served *only* the most relevant content.

Of course, there is always room for making things even better, starting with the quick summary for each article or using a “focus mode”. In that sense, I really admire the design work on the Business Insider app.

It’d be really interesting to see the innovation in this industry during the upcoming few years.

