Chain Ventures Logo Design

Chain Ventures Logo Design l a z y d o g j u m p e d o v e r t h e q u i c k b r o w n f o x appicon clever smart modern fintech finance cryptocurrency logotype blockchain crypto software tech symbol logodesign brand design icon logo
Approved logo for Chain Ventures - a venture studio focused on developing decentralized protocols.

✉️ Let's work together - dstuoka@gmail.com

Email - Website - Behance - Instagram - Playbook

