Andrew Cairns

Story Card: Slide Previews

Andrew Cairns
Andrew Cairns
  • Save
Story Card: Slide Previews card cards previews stories socialgood givingback community nonprofit charity
Download color palette

Continuing our work with Slide Previews - we have now introduced them onto the StoryCard component. Now, when viewing a list of Stories, you can quickly view the Slides to find the Story you are looking for.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Andrew Cairns
Andrew Cairns

More by Andrew Cairns

View profile
    • Like