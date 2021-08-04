Maria Fane
AppCraft

Beeo app

Maria Fane
AppCraft
Maria Fane for AppCraft
  • Save
Beeo app after effects design ui mobile app design mobile animation motion
Download color palette
  1. 03 shot.mp4
  2. beendex.png

BeeO helps you choose the right foods for your health. That app evaluates products in stores on a quality scale and shows what is better to pay attention to.
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/ru/app/beeo-выбирай-лучшее/id1517976257?l=en
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.beeo.app

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
AppCraft
AppCraft

More by AppCraft

View profile
    • Like