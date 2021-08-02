Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maria Badasian

Welcome to the Jungle

Maria Badasian
Maria Badasian
  • Save
Welcome to the Jungle type exercize type design cobalt blue orange pink texture stippled stipple illustrator digital drawing color exploration illustration digital art typography
Download color palette

Formed this type out of another simpler typeface! I played with the width of one side of the letter and making it cohesive throughout the word. The biggest challenge in the letters were the curves, specifically in making the curves smooth when transitioning from the thick part of the letter to the thin part of the letter. To finish the piece, I added illustrations of the plants, textures, stipple, and gradients.

Maria Badasian
Maria Badasian

More by Maria Badasian

View profile
    • Like