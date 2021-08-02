Nabe · Project Management App

Heey there! 👋

Here is my exploration with Nabe's Landingpage. Nabe is an App that will help you to manage and keep your product and performance in sync. The project is still ongoing so stay tuned for further shots.

What do you think? Please leave any feedback and don't forget to like it!

Thank you and have a good one!

—

Do you have any projects? Feel Free to contact me

Email: hellopickolab@gmail.com

Check Our Product! | Check Our Instagram!