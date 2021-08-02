Nabe · Project Management App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Heey there! 👋
Here is my exploration with Nabe's Landingpage. Nabe is an App that will help you to manage and keep your product and performance in sync. The project is still ongoing so stay tuned for further shots.
What do you think? Please leave any feedback and don't forget to like it!
Thank you and have a good one!
—
Do you have any projects? Feel Free to contact me
Email: hellopickolab@gmail.com
Check Our Product! | Check Our Instagram!
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.