🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Jalbali Candy App
Jalbali Candy App created as an internal in-house project at Redlio Designs to learn new trends. We would love to contribute this source file to designers.
Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com
Please Like, Share, and Comment!
Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/jalbali-candy-app
Thank you!
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs.