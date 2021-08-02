Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs

Jalbali Candy App

Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs
Mayursinh Jadeja for Redlio Designs
Hire Us
  • Save
Jalbali Candy App app design card chocolate yellow mobile app icecream children icon app candy web development company ux ui design website web development web free freebie figma
Download color palette

Jalbali Candy App

Jalbali Candy App created as an internal in-house project at Redlio Designs to learn new trends. We would love to contribute this source file to designers.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Please Like, Share, and Comment!

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/jalbali-candy-app

Thank you!
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs.

Redlio Designs
Redlio Designs
Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company ⭝
Hire Us

More by Redlio Designs

View profile
    • Like