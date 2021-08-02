Signature Logo Handwritten Calligraphy

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A Signature Logo for Oliver Liebl
I made this Signature Calligraphy Logo using my handwritten on my ipad
100% original with my hand
kindly check my gig to order 🙂
https://www.fiverr.com/share/X7dA3k
Thank you
Photo by Joice Kelly on Unsplash