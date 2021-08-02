Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md Shihab Uddin

Letter Y + Arrows. Modern Y letter logo

Md Shihab Uddin
Md Shihab Uddin
  • Save
Letter Y + Arrows. Modern Y letter logo icon typeface ui meeting point arrow branding creative logo design identity vector logo y letter logo symbol app icon logo lettering logotype graphic design design ui ux alphabet monogram modern logo
Download color palette

The Logo idea is the letter Y and the arrows making together a meeting point.

I would love to hear your feedback on this design. Thank you!

Contact for freelance work:
Mail: mdshihabuddin2022@gmail.com
WhatsApp : +8801303838387
Skype : live:.6f59b87193382b09

Md Shihab Uddin
Md Shihab Uddin

More by Md Shihab Uddin

View profile
    • Like