Car Dashboard Display Transitions Design

What does the driver need more when on the way? Music player or details of the route? Or all of these combined on one display at the same time?
And we did it! Happy to present a functional and stylish car dashboard in action. On this shot we demonstrate how we master transitions for navigation area of our car dashboard concept. We designed it in a dark mode style to make every element contrasting and easy-to-perceive while driving. Total focus on the road and joyful driving!
conceptzilla.com
